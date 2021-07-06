Delhi HC asks Twitter when will it appoint resident grievance officer

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked micro-blogging platform Twitter to inform it by July 8 when the company will appoint a resident grievance officer as required under the new IT rules.



The court's order came after the US-based company said it was in the process of appointing a grievance officer.



Justice Rekha Palli also pointed out that only an interim resident grievance officer was appointed by Twitter, who has already resigned, and a wrong impression was given to the court on May 31 as it was not informed that the officer was appointed on an interim basis.



"If he went away on June 21, the least Twitter could do was to appoint another officer in these 15 days since you knew that this matter was coming up for hearing on July 6...How long does your process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in my country, I will not allow that," the judge said.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said the company is in the process of making the appointment, and currently does not have any chief compliance officer, resident grievance officer and nodal contact person.



Twitter has been involved in a standoff with the government over the new IT rules which came into effect from February 25. Social media companies, including Twitter, had time till May 25 to comply with the new rules.



Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said Twitter has been in complete non-compliance for 42 days. "They are most welcome to do business in India. But this attitude cocks a snook to the digital sovereignty of this country," he argued.



To this, the judge said, "I have already told them they have to comply with the rules. I am not giving them any protection. If they are in defiance, you are free to take action. I have already made it clear if they want to work, they have to follow rules."



Notably, Twitter has lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.



(With PTI inputs)

