21-day Lockdown: DMRC suspends all metro services till April 14

All Delhi Metro services will remain suspended till April 14, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said on Wednesday.

"As there is a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, the services will remain closed till April 14," the official said.

The DMRC tweeted, "We have received a few queries regarding the tenure of the closure of the Metro services. It is hereby informed that, in light of the lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed till 14 April 2020."





On April 22, after Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital, the DMRC had announced that metro services will remain closed till March 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. In an advisory that was released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Centre said that all public transport facilities like buses and metros won't be operational.

In the light of the advisory, the date has been pushed from March 31 to April 14.

DMRC had earlier said that they are suspending metro services to stop the spread of coronavirus and by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home.

There have been 593 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

