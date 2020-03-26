Coronavirus update: Odisha first state to set up 2 hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Odisha is set to become the first state to set up hospitals to treat only coronavirus patients. The Odisha government has said that it will be readying two hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds soon.

The funding for the coronavirus hospital will be provided by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited as CSR funding.

Odisha government, on Thursday, signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIIMS) at Lok Seva Bhawan to set up hospital for COVID-19 patients.

According to Odisha's chief minister's office, the two hospitals will be functional within a fortnight.

Yesterday, OMC contributed Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the state government in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated OMC and MCL for working in synergy amid the epidemic.

Recently, Patnaik donated his three months' salary to the CMRF. He has appealed to others to donate generously for the cause. Besides, Patnaik has also announced four months' advance salary for doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff.

In India, a total of 649 people has been found positive for coronavirus. Out of 649 cases, 42 fresh cases were reported on March 26 as of 4:00 pm, according to Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. Besides, four COVID-19 infected people have died in the last 24 hours.

