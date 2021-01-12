5.7 crore Covishield doses to be shipped today; here's how much these 13 cities will get

The COVID-19 vaccine transportation process for the nationwide vaccination drive scheduled on January 16 is already underway. The first consignment of Covishield vaccines has reached several cities and transportation is underway for others.

The Covishield vaccine is being produced in India by the Serum Institute of India at their facility in Pune. For the vaccination drive on January 16, 476 boxes of Covishield vaccine are being supplied out of the Pune Aiport to 13 cities today. Earlier, three trucks containing boxes filled with Covishield vaccine doses had arrived at the Pune Airport from the SII facility. Each box is carrying 1.2 lakh doses of the vaccine and weighs around 32 kilos.

It is going to be a busy day for the airport authorities at Pune at they ship the vaccine boxes to different parts of the country. Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata are expected to receive the vaccine for two separate final destinations respectively. While nine other cities, including Delhi, will receive the vaccines for a single final destination.

How many boxes of Covishield vaccine will each city receive?

According to the vaccine unloading plans, each city will receive a varied number of vaccine boxes.

Delhi will receive 22 boxes totalling to 26.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Chennai will receive 59 boxes totalling to 70.8 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Gandhinagar in Gujarat will receive 23 boxes totalling to 27.6 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Hyderabad will receive 31 boxes totalling to 37.2 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Vijaywada in Andra Pradesh will receive 40 boxes totalling to 48 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Bhubaneswar will receive 34 boxes totalling to 40.8 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Chandigarh will receive 18 boxes totalling to 21.6 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Kolkata will receive 83 boxes totalling to 99.6 lakh doses

Guwahati will receive 20 boxes for states of Assam and Meghalaya, totalling to 24 lakh doses

Bangalore will receive 54 boxes totalling to 64.8 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Patna will receive 46 boxes totalling to 55.2 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Lucknow will receive 12 boxes totalling to 14.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Karnal will receive 34 boxes totalling to 40.8 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Putting everything together 5.7 crore doses of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped out of Pune Airport today for the vaccination drive which will begin on January 16.

