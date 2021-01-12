COVID-19 vaccination: SpiceJet ferries first consignment of Serum's Covishield to Delhi

The first flight ferrying coronavirus vaccine from Pune's Serum Institute of India has reached Delhi at 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. Spicejet flight SG8937 with the consignment departed from Pune at 8 am. SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said, "Proud to say that SpiceJet carried India's first consignment of COVID vaccines from Pune to Delhi this morning".





Proud to say that â¦@flyspicejetâ© carried Indiaâs first consignment of COVID vaccines from Pune to Delhi this morning. pic.twitter.com/OlloFf58ly â Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_SG) January 12, 2021

The first consignment to Delhi comprises 34 boxes weighing 1,088kg. The consignment is likely to head to Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Delhi. They won't be stored in airport cargo terminals anywhere in India.

On Tuesday, three trucks carrying the Covishield vaccine reached Pune International Airport from Serum's headquarters. The consignment reported consisted of 478 vaccine boxes, each weighing 32 kg. These vaccines are being transported to 13 locations across the country from where they will be further distributed.

Besides Delhi, the vaccines will be dispatched to 12 other locations across the country in seven more flights by 10 am on Tuesday, the source said.

The locations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar.

The cargo will be dispatched in two flights -- the first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati.

Consignment for Mumbai will leave by road. Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd are being used to ferry the vaccine stocks from Serum Institute.

India's vaccination drive will begin on January 16.

