7th Pay Commission: Govt employees ask for implementation of the 7th pay panel recommendations

7th Pay Commission: The Maharashtra State Government Employees Confederation (MSGEC) on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the district collectorate, demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations to its full extent for the employees of the state government. The employees also asked to fulfil other demands like travel, education, hostel, and civic allowances at par with the Central government employees as well as appointment on compassionate ground along with filling up of all vacant positions.

The confederation had earlier launched a three-day strike in August 2018, The Times of India quoted Devidas Jarare, district president as well as state unit joint secretary, as saying. Consequently, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with the employees, following which the recommendations made by the 7th pay commission were implemented to some extent.

The Chief Minister further promised to take concrete steps in the direction to bridge the prevailing gap in the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. However, when the promises were unfulfilled for other demands, the employees decided to stage a demonstration on Wednesday.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through district collector, drawing his attention towards his promises. Many issues, including the ones involving teaching and non-teaching staff and zilla parishad employees, remained pending for quite some time", added Jarare.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

