Airport Authority of India updates state-wise quarantine guidelines; check full list here

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic air travellers. The AAI in a tweet said, "To address the concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers have been issued."

All states have mandated thermal screening of all passengers upon arrival.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the COVID-19 test is mandatory for all passengers, excluding defence personnel. In Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus tests will be performed on a random basis. In Tripura's Agartala, and Tamil Nadu COVID-19 test will be done for all arriving passengers.

In Assam's Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Silchar, and Jorhat airports, the COVID-19 swab test will be conducted upon arrivals. Karnataka will conduct a swab test for symptomatic passengers.

In Raipur, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat and West Bengal, COVID-19 test will be done for symptomatic passengers. In Manipur, the coronavirus test will be conducted during the institutional quarantine. Meghalaya will conduct an RT-PCR test for all arriving passengers. In Mizoram, the test will be done for passengers opting for home quarantine.

The installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to remain mandatory for all domestic passengers. However, AAI has mentioned a list of rules for the passengers that varies in states and union territories.

AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF INDIA ISSUES RULES FOR AIR PASSENGERS:

1. Himachal Pradesh: Entry and exit from state borders will only be allowed from 6 am-8 pm.

2. Jammu and Kashmir: Passengers will be required to fill out the ICMR Health form on arrival. They are required to undergo the COVID-19 test at the airport.

3.Madhya Pradesh: Passengers will be required to undergo COVID-19 test at the airport if advised by the health authorities.

4.Punjab: All passengers must register on the COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey.

5.Chandigarh: Passengers are required to fill out a health declaration form upon arrival. They are also

required to undergo COVID-19 test at the airport. Air travellers must register on COVA Punjab App before starting their journey.

6.Uttar Pradesh: Passengers will need to register on the state website (reg.upcovid.in) or call 1800-180-5145 before they exit the arrival hall. Moreover, passengers exiting UP within 7 days of arrival will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

7.Uttarakhand: All passengers travelling to Uttarakhand need to register on state website--smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in

8.Assam: All passengers must fill out the health declaration form prescribed by the state upon arrival.

9.Chhattisgarh: All passengers must register for e-pass before their journey on epass.cgcovid19.in.

10.Manipur: Passengers must install and register QuarMon App or quarmonmanipur.nic.in portal.

11.Meghalaya: passengers must register on the state portal to generate a unique registration ID meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/travel.htm.

12.West Bengal: All passengers must fill out and submit a declaration form using Sandhane App.

13. Goa: Passengers need to produce COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR recognised lab no more than 48 hours prior to arrival in Goa.

14.Gujarat: It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Surat airport to fill an online "Novel corona self-reporting form" and to download the "SMC COVID-19 Tracker" app.

15.Madhya Pradesh: All passengers will be required to download the Indore 311 app and do self-registration before arrival.

16.Maharashtra: Passengers intending to exit Mumbai or Aurangabad within 7 days of their arrival should be able to produce confirmed tickets for onward/return journey to get quarantine exemption. At Pune, Nagpur, and Shirdi airports, an air traveller needs to submit a health declaration form upon arrival.

17.Andhra Pradesh: All passengers are required to register themselves on the Spandana website (spandana.ap.gov.in) and obtain clearance prior to booking their tickets.

18. Karnataka: All passengers must obtain a confirmed e-pass from Seva-Sindhu portal.

19. Kerala: All passengers shall be required to register their details on covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in and obtain e-pass.

20. Tamil Nadu: All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu shall be required to register on the state's website and obtain e-pass--tnepass.tnega.org.

The AAI also requested passengers to regularly check the state government's websites regularly for the latest updates as conditions are changing on an everyday basis.