Amazon Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale: 70,000 Indian exporters to sell products

The annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on Amazon.com will witness over 70,000 Indian exporters. Scheduled between November 26 and 30, Amazon's Global Selling program will have millions of Made in India products listed on the platform. According to Amazon, exporters are even launching thousands of new products on Amazon's global websites for the upcoming holiday season, which will be accessible to Amazon customers globally. Some of the popular products include gifting options such as STEM Toys, Fashion Jewelry, Teas and Beverages, Beauty products, Leather journals and bags.

"Exports will continue playing a critical role in the revival and growth of Indian economy and Ecommerce Exports helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to build and scale their exports business. Through Amazon Global Selling, we will continue to make exports easy and accessible for MSMEs across India and contribute to the government's vision of boosting exports," says Abhijit Kamra, Director - Global Trade, Amazon India.

Launched in 2015 with about 100 exporters, Amazon Global Selling has over 70,000 Indian exporters from India, catering to 15 international websites in countries such as USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore. In three years, it has hit a cumulative exports of $1 billion and has grown 100 per cent to hit the next $1 billion in the next 18 months, to cross the $2 billion milestone in cumulative exports from India. Amazon says, in 2019, more than 800 Indian MSMEs on the program surpassed $131,375 (Rs 1 crore) in e-commerce exports sales.

Some of the globally popular Indian brands from Amazon Global Selling include Jackinthebox Toys which aims to bridge the gap between the changing attention span of children through different kinds of toys such as craft kits and bookmaking kits; Jewellery brands like Aheli and Jewel Zone will be catering to customers' love for heart-butterfly and turtle pendants as well as crafted Indian jhumkas, chandbalis, silk thread bangle sets etc; and SVA Organics, an essential oils manufacturer will be showcasing their range of natural products including carrier oils, herbal extracts, fragrances, as well as floral absolutes and waxes, among others. Amazon has been working with Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment, support them with logistics solutions to get their inventory ready, and guide them market their products through a range of deals and advertising options

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) is an important time of the year for Indian MSMEs on Amazon Global Selling as it marks the beginning of the global holiday season. Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on e-commerce for products globally, we believe that the 2020 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers," adds Kamra.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the USA and customers at this time are looking at items for use at home and for gifting to friends and family.

