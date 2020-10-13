'As Hindus...' Kangana Ranaut finds faults in Tanishq ad advocating 'beauty of oneness'

Tanishq has found itself in the eye of social media storm due to an advertisement depicting an interfaith family. And Kangana Ranaut's hot take on the controversial ad is that it not only promotes "love-jihad but also sexism". The Bollywood actress, who herself made the headlines over the past few months for various reasons, went on to call the ad film "wrong on many levels" and its creators "creative terrorists".

In a series of tweets over the advertisement in question, Ranaut said, "This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries? This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism."

In a following tweet, she advised Hindus to be "absolutely conscious" of perceptions "these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious" as it is the "only way to save our civilisation".

"As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation," Ranaut tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Ranaut agreed with the concept of the ad, but felt the execution was shamefully flawed. "The concept wasn't as much a problem as the execution was, the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith. Isn't she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful."

The social media frenzy started after Tanishq released a video advertisement portraying a Muslim family hosting a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law. The ad, which had the tagline 'The beauty of oneness', was criticised by certain sections of social media users for propagating 'fake secularism' and 'love jihad'.

In the face of vicious trolling and bullying online, Tanishq pulled down the video from its YouTube channel. In a statement issued later, the jewellery brand said the decision to take the ad film off air was to soothe "hurt sentiments" and ensure "well being of our employees, partners and store staff".

"The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," Tanishq said.

