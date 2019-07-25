Business Today

Bangladesh to host two T20s between Asian XI and World XI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said two T20s matches will take place from March 18 to 21, 2020 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur

Last Updated: July 25, 2019  | 18:04 IST
Bangladesh will host two T20s matches between Asian all-star XI and World XI in March next year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has confirmed that they will host the two T20Is to commemorate the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the country's current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was the first president and second prime minister of Bangladesh who was gunned down in August 1975.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Hasan said the matches will take place from March 18 to 21, 2020 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. He said that the decision was taken during the ICC meeting and both the games will get international status.

"The dates of the matches have been finalized. The matches will take place between March 18 and March 21. We have not contacted anyone yet, but players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take part alongside the Bangladesh cricketers in Asia XI," said Nazmul.

"We will have to discount players from teams who will have FTP (Future Tours Program) series in that time. We will make the best possible teams from the available players," he said.

"One good thing that happened is that all the other boards have supported this proposal and it has been decided that the match will get international status," he added.

