Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away; PM Modi, others offer condolences

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in a Delhi hospital. Chanchal, who is known for his acclaimed hymns and religious song, breathed his last today afternoon at 12:15 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Chanchal's family and fans.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of Narendra Chanchal ji's death. He made a mark in the world of devotional songs. My condolences to his family and fans."

Chanchal, 80, had been admitted to the hospital since November 27 and stayed there as his condition kept worsening. Besides, popular bhajans, he had also sung a few songs for Bollywood movies. Perhaps, his most well-known song is 'Beshan Mandir Masjid' used in the film Bobby, for which he won an award in 1973.

Ministry of Culture, on Twitter, also offered its condolences to Chanchal's family. The ministry wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the departed soul & strength to the family members in this hour of bereavement."

Extremely saddened to learn the unfortunate demise of Veteran singer Narendra Chanchal known for his religious songs and bhajans. Heartfelt condolences to the departed soul & strength to the family members in this hour of bereavement. pic.twitter.com/XqtRT5Jwg6 - Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 22, 2021

Apart from the Prime Minister, other celebrities also took to Twitter to offer condolences to Chanchal's family and fans. Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeskar wrote, "I just came to know that a very talented singer, a devotee of Matarani, Narendra Chanchal Ji died today. I was very sad to hear this. He was a very good person, may God give peace to his soul. I offer humble tribute to him."

Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Saddened to hear demise of singer Narendra Chanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, my heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family."

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti ð pic.twitter.com/b4wpKfb17i - Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

Condolences weren't just coming from the entertainment industry. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family ðð - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 22, 2021

