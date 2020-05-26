Bihar Board Class 10 results out: Here's all you need to know

Bihar state board class 10 results have been officially declared at 12:30 pm. The results will be declared by Bihar Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma jointly with the senior officials of the state Education Department and Bihar Board, according to BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

Candidates can check their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,onlinebseb.com, bsebonline.org and biharboard.online. Apart from these sites, the results can also be checked on third party sites such as indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, and examresults.

Here's how to check the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) Class 10 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar Board website

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board matric result 2020 link

Step 3: Login will appear. Fill in your details like roll number, roll code and registration number

Step 4: After filling in all your details, click on the submit option

Step 5: Your result will appear. Download and save for future reference

Students facing internet connectivity related issues can also check their results via SMS. The candidates have to type BSEB <space> roll number and send it to 56263. The result will be sent to your mobile.

Not only will the state Education Minister announce the class 10 results he is also expected to reveal the official merit list of Bihar 10th Toppers 2020. Last year, the Bihar Board results were announced on April 6 with pass percentage being 80.73%. Pass percentage and other details will be announced after the results.

