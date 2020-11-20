BMC schools to remain shut till December 31 due to coronavirus

Schools run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will stay shut till the end of this year due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, BMC schools were planned to re-open on November 23.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd".

However, other schools across Maharashtra that don't come under BMC jurisdiction will reopen on November 23. On November 7, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the government would start schools for classes 9 to 12 from November 23. The state's education department has made it mandatory for teachers to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before schools reopen. Besides, parents will have to sign a written consent before their children attend school. Only one child will be allowed to sit on a single bench and classes will be held on alternate days, as per the state's guidelines.

Maharashtra has continued to reel under coronavirus pandemic. The state on Thursday recorded 5,535 fresh cases, taking the total caseload to 17,63,055. The state's fatality count reached 46,356, while, recovery count increased to 16,35,971. The count of active patients is now 79,738 in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 924 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,72,455, while its death toll rose to 10,627 as 12 patients succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

There are total of 439 active containment zones in Mumbai, and 4,491 buildings are sealed in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also deferred its earlier decision to reopen the schools and colleges in the state from November 23. The decision was taken by the government in view of the surging COVID-19 cases in the post festival season. New dates for reopening schools and colleges in Gujarat have not been announced as yet.

The Rajasthan government also decided to shut schools, colleges, and coaching institutions till November 30. And, in Haryana over 150 school students from three districts tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to order closure of the educational institutions for a few days.

Also read: Oxford's coronavirus vaccine: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla reveals price you'll have to pay

Also read: COVID-19 in Delhi: Gradual reduction in new cases, positivity rate, says Satyender Jain