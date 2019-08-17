Business Today

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi; 34 tenders rush to the spot

The fire started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital

A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday evening. 34 fire tenders have rushed to the AIIMS hospital to douse the fire, reported ANI. The fire started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital.


According to media reports, fire was caused due to a short circuit. There are no reports of any casualty so far. The fire department is evacuating people from the building.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS hospital, but he is admitted in a different building.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 34 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

More details awaited.

