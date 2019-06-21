BREAKING: Metro movement stopped between Jasola Vihar, Kalindi Kunj due to fire in nearby furniture market

Train movement has been temporarily stopped between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj Metro stations due to fire in a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station. A total of 15 fire tenders are present at the spot, and fire-fighting operation is still underway, reported ANI.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement said, it was running short loops between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. "No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily," said the authority.

11.01 PM: The Metro train services have resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar- Shaheen Bagh.

9.39 PM: "Passengers at Botanical Garden please use the blue line to continue with your journey," says DMRC.

9.00 AM: "The firefighters are still attending the fire near Kalindi Kunj. We shall keep you posted when train movement resumes between the affected section," says the DMRC.

8.12 AM: No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily: Delhi Metro.

7.30 AM: Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section, says Delhi Metro.