Business Today

BREAKING: Metro movement stopped between Jasola Vihar, Kalindi Kunj due to fire in nearby furniture market

A total of 15 fire tenders are present at the spot, and fire-fighting operation is still underway

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: June 21, 2019  | 11:01 IST
BREAKING: Metro movement stopped between Jasola Vihar, Kalindi Kunj due to fire in nearby furniture market
Fire broke out in a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station.

Train movement has been temporarily stopped between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj Metro stations due to fire in a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station. A total of 15 fire tenders are present at the spot, and fire-fighting operation is still underway, reported ANI.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement said, it was running short loops between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. "No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily," said the authority.

Here are some updates:

11.01 PM: The Metro train services have resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar- Shaheen Bagh.

9.39 PM: "Passengers at Botanical Garden please use the blue line to continue with your journey," says DMRC.

9.00 AM: "The firefighters are still attending the fire near Kalindi Kunj. We shall keep you posted when train movement resumes between the affected section," says the DMRC.

8.12 AM: No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily: Delhi Metro.

7.30 AM: Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section, says Delhi Metro.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: delhi fire | delhi furniture market fire | Fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market | Kalindi Kunj furniture market fire | Kalindi Kunj metro station | Magenta Line Magenta Line Metro | Magenta Line Metro Stopped | Train movement stopped on Magenta Line | Magenta Line
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close