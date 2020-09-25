Brett Lee tried desperately to revive Dean Jones with CPR

Former fast bowler Brett Lee tried desperately to revive Dean Jones after he collapsed at the lobby of a hotel in Mumbai. As per the statement from STAR India, Jones suffered a "sudden cardiac arrest" that resulted in his death. The former Australian batsman was in India and working as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to an Australian newspaper, Lee tried to resuscitate Jones after his fatal cardiac arrest. "Daily Mail Australia understands Jones collapsed in the lobby of the hotel as he entered with former fast bowler Brett Lee, who desperately tried to revive him with CPR," stated the newspaper. The newspaper also said that Jones had gone for a run on Thursday morning before his heart attack at lunchtime.

STAR India in its statement had said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements."

"He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at STAR and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the statement said.

Harsha Bhogle tweeted on Jones' passing: Everyone has stories to tell of Deano. Always wonderful to talk to, always provocative and one of the great lovers of cricket. In grief.

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shashtri and Virender Sehwag also expressed their condolences among a host of tributes.

Also read: Ex-Australian cricketer, commentator Dean Jones dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Also read: Dean Jones passes away; Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, David Warner pay respects