Dean Jones passes away; Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, David Warner pay respects

Dean Jones, former Australian cricketer, passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday. He was 59. Jones, who was is in Mumbai as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL), suffered a massive heart attack around noon. He was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament.

Star Sports, in a statement, said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest."

The cricketing fraternity took to social media to mourn the demise of Jones.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. ðð» - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones ð - @cricketcomaupic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv - Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

Everyone has stories to tell of Deano. Always wonderful to talk to, always provocative and one of the great lovers of cricket. In grief. https://t.co/vwR0Rvlj6o - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

Absolutely sad news about Dean Jones, had the pleasure of meeting him and playing under him. Proper maverick and loved how weird and different his views and thinking was with regards to cricket. Your energy and passion for the game will be missed. Rest Easy Deano!!! pic.twitter.com/m3J4SOeCJn - Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) September 24, 2020

I can't believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe - David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

ð¢â¤ï¸ð so sad. RIP legend and love to his family , our thoughts are with them all xxxx https://t.co/pLtolyDcZv - Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 24, 2020

Jones was part of World Cup winning team in 1987. He was also the head coach of Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United from 2015 to 2019 and had served as interim head coach of the Afghanistan national team briefly in 2017.

He had played 52 test matches and 164 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Australia during his eight-year-long international career from 1984 to 1992. He scored 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name.

