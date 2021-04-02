CBSE issues clarification regarding class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a clarification regarding the upcoming CBSE board examinations for academic session 2020-21. The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from May.

The board said that some people are deliberately trying to create confusion among students regarding board exams by circulating old news, a notice from April 2020. It advised students to ignore the old circular of last year and not be misled.

"There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year's board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled," CBSE said in a statement. "Board has not issued any such information," it added.

A notification dated April 1, 2020 is doing rounds on social media, claiming several changes in format and schedule of the upcoming board exams.

Last month, the CBSE had released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 1. The date for examination of Class 12 Physics and Applied Physics exams has been rescheduled from May 13 to June 8. Class 10 Mathematics exam has been rescheduled to June 2 from May 21. Practical examinations will take place on March 1. Board exam results will be announced by July 15.

