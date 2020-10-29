CEO Jack Dorsey wanted to give Malala Yousafzai seat on Twitter board

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly tried to give a seat to Malala Yousafzai, activist and youngest Nobel prize laureate, on the social media platform's board.

A Wall Street Journal reported that Dorsey tried to give Pakistani girls' education activist and Nobel Prize laureate a seat on Twitter board. He, however, couldn't make it happen due to internal opposition as Yousafzai lacked any business experience.

As per the same report, Dorsey also tried to rope in civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, but he faced internal pushback in this case too. Dorsey and Mckesson have been pals for several years and Mckesson has complimented Dorsey for showing "curiosity outside of tech".

The extent of camaraderie between Dorsey and Yousafzai is not known but in April, this year, Dorsey committee $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund efforts around coronavirus relief, girls' health and education and Universal Basic Income. The move was applauded by Yousafzai on Twitter, who commended Dorsey's commitment to girls' health and education.

Dorsey seems to hold Yousafzai in high regard as in his 2015 interview with Recode, he called Malala Yousafzai the person who inspired him the most. The 23-year-old Yousafzai was shot in the head with a bullet in an assasination attempt by the Taliban in 2012.

Following her recovery, she became a prominent activist for the right to education. She co-founded the Malala Fund, a non profit organisation that fights for girls' education.

Also read: Parliamentary panel slams Twitter on China map dispute, calls response 'inadequate'

Also read: Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs face grilling by Republican senators on anti-conservative bias