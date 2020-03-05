Chinese man triggers coronavirus panic in Noida colony; tests negative

A Chinese man locked himself up in his flat in Greater Noida since he suspected he had coronavirus. However, a medical officer later said he was tested negative.

The residents of the society where the man lives reached out to a nearby hospital after they came to know that the man was a suspected coronavirus patient. Later it was found that he was not infected with COVID-19. The Chinese man works with Oppo in India.

Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said, "Several tests have been conducted on him. He does not have any problem".

On Wednesday evening, Paytm stated that one of their employees in Gurugram has been detected with coronavirus. "As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately. We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitised. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual," the company stated.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached almost 30 in India. Whereas in China, the death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 3,000 and total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400.

