AIIMS Result 2019: MBBS exam results expected this week

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is likely to announce AIIMS MBBS Result 2019, this week. As per the official exam schedule, the medical entrance exam results can be declared on June 12. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results at- aiimsexams.org, as and when it is announced. The results will reportedly not be communicated over the phone or through any other means. The schedule for seat allocation and counselling, however, will be announced later.

The entrance examination is held annually at AIIMS Institutes in New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana, for admission to MBBS courses.

This year, AIIMS MBBS exam was conducted amid tight security measures. Once the results of AIIMS MBBS exam is announced, a common merit-list will, a merit list for SC candidates, merit list for ST candidates, and merit list for OBC candidates will be released.

As per officials, the total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.

Here's how to check your AIIMS MBBS Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of AIIMS.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'MBBS Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your credentials like registration number and other details.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

