Coronavirus: Assam Police uses SRK's Baazigar dialogue to profess social distancing

The Assam police have been trying to spread awareness about COVID-19 for quite some time. In a recent tweet by them, their efforts in this direction took a Bollywood twist. The tweet featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic arms-spread-wide pose with a mask photo-shopped on to his face.

The meme has a dotted line drawn from his right hand to the left with the phrase "6 feet social distancing". The distance between the arms indicates the distance people should maintain from each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet also paraphrases an iconic dialogue from one of Khan's early hits, Baazigar. The tweet reads, "Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai.' Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona".

This is not the first time that a Shah Rukh Kahn meme has been used by the police to spread awareness for the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Mumbai Police had tweeted a clip from the movie Main Hoon Na in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen doing a bend to escape Satish Shah's saliva expulsion. "@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" the tweet read.

Physical distancing and face masks have been considered by health experts as the first line of defence against person-to-person transmission of coronavirus. Across the world, over 14 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and around 600,000 people have died because of it.

