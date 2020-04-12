Coronavirus: Delhi auto drivers to get Rs 5,000 relief assistance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 2 had announced a one-time relief assistance package of Rs 5,000 for autorickshaw, e-rickshaw, Gramin Sewa vehicle drivers. This amount was to be given to compensate for the losses they suffered due to the 21-day lockdown. The Delhi government has now announced that the process of direct transfer of the amount promised would start from Monday.

According to The Times of India, the reason the Delhi government took such a long time to announce the distribution of funds was that it was waiting for a mechanism that will ensure that the funds only go to the appropriate contender. The state government has now decided to give the one-time benefit amount to all Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge and driver license holders and not just to the vehicle owners or licence holders.

"Unions of autorickshaw and taxi drivers had approached the government saying that if only permits were the basis of assistance, many needy drivers won't benefit," a Delhi government official told the daily. According to government directions, the one-time financial help would be given to those PSV drivers whose badges were issued before March 23. The amount will be transferred into the Aadhaar linked bank account, according to the daily.

India has reported 8,356 total cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 12), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 273. As many as 715 patients have been cured or discharged.

