Coronavirus in Delhi: 100 Gangaram Hospital healthcare staff quarantined

Around 108 health care staff including senior doctors, nurses and medical professionals have been quarantined at Delhi's Gangaram Hospital. The staff members were in contact with two patients who had come to the hospital to get themselves checked. They tested positive for coronavirus but did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Of the 108, 85 are quarantined at home while the rest 23 are at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that there are 386 cases of coronavirus reported in Delhi out of which 259 are from Markaaz Nizamuddin.

The Tabhleegi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin was attended by people from all across the country and also several foreigners has turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot. As a result, several people across the country who were related to the event reported positive for the virus.

Jain also said that they only have 7,000 - 8,000 personal protection equipments (PPE) kits which will last 2-3 days. The Delhi government has asked for 50,000 PPEs urgently.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website reports 2,650 active cases of coronavirus in India along with 68 deaths.

