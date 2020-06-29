Coronavirus in Delhi update: Containment zones increase to 421; 2.4 lakh people screened

The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 421 after the state government re-mapped such areas on Sunday. A total of 141 containment zones have been added since the commencement of the re-mapping exercise in Delhi on June 26. Before the re-mapping, there were 280 containment zones.

The Southwest district of Delhi has reported a rise of 37 zones since the re-mapping exercise started, taking the total number of such areas to 80. The North Delhi district has 59 containment zones, followed by South district (56), Central district (40), Shahdara district (38), East district (33) Southeast (32), Northwest (28), West (25), New Delhi (21) and Northeast (9).

Delhi health officials are expecting an increase in the number of containment zones as authorities are yet to complete the task.

Additionally, around 2.4 lakh people were screened till Saturday night in an ongoing exercise to check the spread of coronavirus under the revised strategy. Two lakh people were screened through house-to-house survey across the city. Also, 45,000 people were screened in the COVID-19 containment zones.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the state government is ramping up its strategy to combat the virus. As per the Delhi government's revised strategy, every house will now be screened by July 6. Every house in the containment zones will be screened by June 30. All symptomatic and asymptomatic cases will be tested in containment zones between 5th and 10th day.

The city has started conducting a serological survey from June 27. At least 20,000 samples will be collected as a part of a sero survey.

A strict monitoring plan will also be implemented at the district level. The state government has mandated everyone to download the Aarogya Setu app, especially in the worst-affected neighborhoods.

Delhi, on Monday, reported a total of 83,077 number of coronavirus cases, out of which 27,847 are active cases, 52,609 are cured, and 2,623 are dead, according to central government data.

