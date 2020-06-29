Immunity boosting sandesh? West Bengal to make sweet to fight coronavirus

Sweet-loving Bengalis have something to be happy about in the times of coronavirus as the West Bengal government has decided to roll out a sandesh that will contain honey from Sunderbans and will help boost immunity. Honey from the Sunderbans will be added to the cotton cheese to prepare the 'Aarogya Sandesh', which will also have extracts of tulsi leaves.

An Animal Resources Development Department official further told PTI that this sandesh will not contain any artificial flavours and will be available at the department's outlets in Kolkata and neighbouring districts. He also said that this sandesh was an overall immunity booster and not an antidote for coronavirus.

Sunderbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira said that the honey for Aarogya Sandesh will be collected from places such as Pirkhali, Jharkhali and other parts of the Sunderbans and will be stored in a scientific manner. The sandesh is expected to be available in the markets in another two months and the sandesh will be priced at affordable rates.

This, however, is not the first time that an immunity-booster sandesh has come out of West Bengal. A reputed sweets chain in Kolkata had also come out with an "Immunity Sandesh". The sweets chain claimed that this sandesh contains various herbs and spices such as haldi, tulsi, saffron and cardamom and also Himalayan honey, which will help in boosting immunity to fight COVID-19.

