Coronavirus in India: Recovery rate crosses 79 lakh, active case count shrinks to 5 lakh

India reported 45,903 fresh cases of coronavirus and 490 new fatalities on Monday. With this, COVID-19 caseload has jumped 85.53 lakh and the death toll from the disease has surged to 1,26,611 to date, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

However, the number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 79 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 92.56 per cent. And, the active case count is tapering off with just 5.96 per cent of the caseload. The total of active cases was 5,09,673 on Monday. For the last 11 days, the active cases in the country have remained below six lakh.

In India, the greatest number of active cases are in eight states/Union Territory -- Maharashtra (97,296), Kerala (81,940), Delhi (41,857), West Bengal (34,566), Karnataka (33,697), Uttar Pradesh (23,249), Andhra Pradesh (21,403), and Chhattisgarh (22,361).

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 8 with 8,35,401 tests being conducted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases exceed five crore on Sunday, according to Reuters tally. The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000. So far, more than 12.5 lakh people have died from coronavirus, globally.Also read: Boycott Tanishq trends on Twitter. Again.

