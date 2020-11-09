Boycott Tanishq trends on Twitter. Again.

Tanishq can't seem to be doing anything right at the moment. The jewellery brand had just put to rest a social media furore after its ad that showed the bridal shower of a Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim family. Tanishq appears to be reliving the nightmare just days later because of its latest ad featuring Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta.

The ad follows the real-life avatars of the actresses who talk about how they would celebrate Diwali. From wearing nice jewellery and dressing up to eating lots of mithais and spending some quality time with their loved ones, the actresses recount a myriad of wishes.

All seems good so far, then what led to the BoycottTanishq calls again?

In her bit, Sayani Gupta says, "I am hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity." The call to not light firecrackers as it leads to pollution has not gone down well with a section of the social media platform.

Many believe that while there are a lot of causes of air pollution, firecrackers have been singled out and are an affront to their sensibilities. Many have also seen this as an "advice" on how to celebrate Diwali.

BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand and said, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam," taking a dig at Tanishq's Ekatvam campaign.

Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?



Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers.



Some Twitter users have said that festivals should not be used as social awareness campaigns.

Many users have also come in support of the ad and said that green crackers also are not 100 per cent pollution-free. Some have also pointed out that the actresses have only given their personal opinion and it can be overlooked.

