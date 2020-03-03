Coronavirus in Noida: 40 students sent to isolation for a month

A total of 40 students, who had attended a birthday party at the house of a COVID-19 patient, have been tested and sent to 28-day isolation, news agency IANS reported. All students belonged to the same school as the patient's son and have said that they are in contact with the Health Ministry to oversee the situation.

Two schools in Noida have already shut down temporarily - children of the coronavirus patient identified in Delhi studied at one - while others are taking steps to sterilise their campuses. They have asked students with cough and cold to stay at home.

"School will be closed for a day or two now. During this time it will be sanitised. The process of sanitising the school will take one to two days. It takes more than an hour to sanitise a room, our medical team has told the school about the treatment," Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, told IANS.

Bhargava told IANS that samples from 40 people have been sent for testing, and reports are expected to come within hours.

Meanwhile, school administration sprung into action after the news started doing the rounds on the social media.

"Dear Parents, due to certain unavoidable circumstances we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly," a message by school administration read. "The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of Classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave."

On Monday, two positive cases of the virus were found in Hyderabad and Delhi. Both are under treatment. The Delhi patient had travelled to Italy.

