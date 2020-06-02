Coronavirus India Highights: 8,171 new cases take COVID-19 tally to 1.98 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally surged to 1.98 lakh on Tuesday as the country registered 8,171 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs' data suggests. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths. India is now the seventh-worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO's coronavirus tracker.

2.18 PM: 13 test positive at Delhi LG's office

At least 13 people have tested COVID-19 positive at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office in the national capital on Tuesday. All the staff working at LG's office in Civil Lines area have undergone coronavirus tests.

1.35 PM: Delhi CM launches Corona mobile app

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said the number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for COVID-19 patients as the state government has done sufficient arrangements. "If any member of your family tests positive, then they'll get the required medical services," said the Delhi CM. While launching the Delhi Corona App, the Delhi CM said there are a total of 302 ventilators are available in the state, of which 210 were not being used. "All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am and 6 pm, to give you latest details," he says. He said poeple can get information related to hospitals and beds on the government's helpline 1031.

12.30 PM: Global numbers on coronavirus

Globally, close to 62 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.72 lakh have lost their lives. However, close to 27 lakh have recovered worldwide since then and many countries, including India, have exited or begun exiting their respective lockdowns to revive stalled economies and safeguard the livelihood of the people. Globally, close to 43 per cent of people have recovered so far while nearly 6 per cent have succumbed to the virus.

12.00 AM: The Delhi government is preparing for at least one month in advance, as it doesn't look like the disease will end in next few days, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. "It is important to plan in advance," he adds.

11.30 AM: Coronavirus cases in Manipur

Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, taking the total number of positive cases to 85 in Manipur, including 74 active cases.

11.00 AM: Delhi has recorded a total of 20,834 cases including 11,565 active cases, 8,746 recoveries and 523 deaths.