India records biggest jump of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total number to 1.65 lakh. With 175 deaths in one day, the death toll in the country now stands at 4,706. The active cases are 89,987, of which 71,105 have been cured or discharged. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded highest 1,000 positive cases in single day first time on Thursday.

