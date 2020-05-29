Rajasthan Covid-19 Tracker: 91 fresh coronavirus cases take state's tally past 8,000; Jaipur worst-hit

Rajasthan recorded 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, and two deaths on Friday, taking its tally to 8,158, according to the state health department. Rajasthan is the fifth worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat.

"One death each was reported from Jaipur and Jhunjhunu," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh informed.

Of the 91 new cases, 42 have been reported from Jhalawar, 12 each from Jaipur and Nagaur, six from Churu, five each from Dholpur, and Udaipur, two cases each from Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and one from Kota.

There are 3,121 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan and 4,289 people have been discharged. Jaipur recorded a maximum of 86 deaths and 1,921 cases in the state, followed by 17 deaths and 1,375 cases in Jodhpur.

Of the total cases, 2,221 were migrants who had returned to Rajasthan from other states, the officials said.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases topped 1.65 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 89,987 active cases, 71,105 recoveries, 1 migration, and 4,706 deaths so far.

According to the ministry, India's recovery rate has improved to 42.88% while the fatality rate is at 2.8%. The surge in the COVID-19 cases comes with only two days left for lockdown 4.0 to end on Sunday (May 31).

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in India with 59,546 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 18,616 recoveries and 1,982 deaths.

Tamil Nadu follows suit with 19,372 virus cases, along with 10,548 recoveries, and 145 deaths. Delhi is third on the list with 16,281 cases, comprising 7,495 recoveries, and 316 deaths.

Fourth on the list is Gujarat, which reported 15,562 cases, consisting 8,003 recoveries, and 960 deaths, as per the Health Ministry.