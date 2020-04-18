Coronavirus: Over 20 Indian Navy personnel tested, several feared positive

More than 20 officials of the Indian Navy have been tested for coronavirus. While the test results are awaited, many are feared to have contracted the virus. The exact number of personnel is not known as of now.

Many aboard the INS Angre that is docked in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first scenario of coronavirus spread in the Indian Navy fleet.

According to media reports, the first case was reported at the INS Angre on April 7. People who have come in contact with the infected person are being tested.

Most of the officials are asymptomatic and have been traced back to the first case of April 7. Following the Bhilwara model, all primary contacts even though asymptomatic were tested for COVID-19. Entire in-living block of INS Angre has been put under containment zone. INS Angre too is under lockdown.

This comes after reports stated that eight Indian Army personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that of the infected, two are doctors and one is a nursing assistant. "So far, we have only 8 positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which two are doctors and one nursing assistant, four are responding well to treatment and we had one case in Ladakh, now he is fully cured and has joined duty," news agency ANI quoted Naravane.

(This is a developing story)

