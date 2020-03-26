Coronavirus: Over 800 told to self-quarantine after Delhi doctor tests positive

Over 800 people in Delhi have been asked to quarantine themselves after they came in contact with a mohalla clinic doctor who has been confirmed positive for coronavirus, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday. Among the 800 quarantined are all those patients who had visited the mohalla clinic in Maujpur run by the doctor.

Jain also said that the doctor's wife and daughter along with two others have also been tested positive for coronavirus. According to Jain, the doctor got the virus from an infected woman who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

According to news agency ANI, the Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate has ordered that all those who visited the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 must practice home quarantine for the next 15 days. The Magistrate has asked these people to immediately contact the control room if they start to display any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The deadly COVID-19 virus has claimed 13 lives in India so far, taking the positive cases to 649, including 593 active cases. The Maharashtra tally has reached 121, including three deaths. Gujarat too has reported three deaths. Delhi has also seen the number going up to 36, while one patient has died so far.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: 800 quarantined in Delhi's Maujpur after Mohalla Clinic doctor tests positive

Also read: India readies massive COVID-19 testing plan

Also read: Actor Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 2 crore to combat COVID-19 spread