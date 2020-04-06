Coronavirus: Pune womans death raises doubts over test results

A 60-year-old Pune woman who had initially tested negative for coronavirus died three days after she was discharged. But, a test done on Sunday soon after her death showed positive result for the virus.

The woman was first admitted in Pune's Naidu Hospital with several other health issues. She, however, tested negative for the virus and was discharged on April 1.

However, three days later, she was taken to Sassoon Hospital, where she died before she could be admitted. Her samples were tested again and they turned out to be positive.

"It might be possible that the disease was under incubation or she was having a lesser viral load when tested," Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram said. "We are checking her profile. We are trying to find out what happened when she was at home."

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that they have asked health officials to provide more details on the woman's case.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 3,666 active cases of coronavirus and 109 deaths. It also says that 291 people have been cured or discharged.

