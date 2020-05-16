Coronavirus update: India surpasses China's tally with over 85,000 cases

With 85,940 coronavirus cases, India crossed China's tally of 84,029 on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health data, India's tally of active cases has jumped to 53,035 and 2,752 are dead. Out of the 53,035 active cases, 30,152 have been cured. India's recovery rate stands at 35.04 per cent.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu surpassed Gujarat, and became the second-most worst-affected coronavirus state in the country. Maharashtra continues to be on top with 29,100 confirmed cases and 1,068 deaths. Mumbai alone reported 18,027 covid positive cases till yesterday evening.

Tamil Nadu has reported 10,108 cases of coronavirus and 71 fatalities. Gujarat is the third-most affected state with 9,931 infected people. National capital Delhi has registered 8,895 COVID-19 cases, and 123 deaths so far.

Besides, Bihar, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir have breached 1,000-mark in terms of COVID-19 positive cases. Karnataka reported 1,056 cases, Bihar 1,018, and Jammu and Kashmir 1,013.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 4.0! State brace for phased exit as India's COVID-19 cases top 85,000

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh registered 4,595, 4,727 and 4,057 cases, respectively. Punjab's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,935. In West Bengal, the cases have surged to 2,461. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have recorded 1,454 and 2,307 coronavirus cases, respectively.

New coronavirus cases have emerged in Goa after it announced itself COVID-19 free two weeks ago. As per government official data, eight new cases have surfaced in Goa in the last two days.

Additionally, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam have also witnessed a spike in the number of cases in the last four days. COVID-19 patient tally in Uttrakhand stands at 82, in Assam 90, and in Himachal 75. Tripura has registered 156 cases

Globally, India is the 11th most worst-affected nation. The US tops the chart with more than 14 lakh cases, followed by Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, and Brazil with over 2 lakh cases. France, Germany, Turkey and Iran have over 1 lakh coronavirus cases.

Also read:CBSE to announce date sheet for pending Class 10, 12 board exam at 5 pm

The central government would announce the guidelines on the fourth phase of the lockdown. It is anticipated that in lockdown 4.0, there could be greater relaxations and more flexibility for states and union territories.

Also read:Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: India likely to extend restrictions till May 31

India has been under a lockdown since March 25, which was initially scheduled to end on April 14 but was extended twice -- first till May 3 and then till May 17 with some relaxations.

Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Telangana want the lockdown to continue, while some states have sought powers to decide the zoning of districts -- green, orange and red -- as per the COVID-19 situation

Deaths due to coronavirus in India: