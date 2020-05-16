CBSE to announce date sheet for pending Class 10, 12 board exam at 5 pm

The Central Board of School Certification (CBSE) will announce the timetable of the remaining class 10 and 12 board exams on May 16 at 5 pm.The announcement was made by Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Twitter today.

The minister tweeted, "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details..."

Earlier, on May 8, the MHRD announced that the pending CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. Overall CBSE would conduct 27 exams.

The subjects for which exams for class 12th will be conducted are Computer Science old syllabus and new syllabus, Business Studies, Hindi Core, Geography, Sociology, Home Science, Information Practice Old, Information Practice New syllabus, Information Technology, IT and Bio-Technology.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for class 10, 12 board exams that were already conducted, has begun. The HRD minister clarified that the results would be declared only after the remaining exams have been conducted in July.

Additionally, Pokhriyal had also announced that students who failed in class 9 and class 11 in the 2019 academic session, will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests.

