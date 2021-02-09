COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine offers protection against severe disease, death, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that the primary analysis of data from the Phase-III trials of AstraZenca-Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine shows that it offers protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

It is important to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing more severe illness, the global health agency said in a tweet.

Primary analysis of data from Phase III trials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford #COVID19 vaccine has so far shown that it offers protection against severe disease, hospitalisation & death. It is vital now to determine its effectiveness when it comes to preventing more severe illness. pic.twitter.com/9ryuI4NaZO - World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 9, 2021

It also highlighted the need to reduce virus circulation and prevent infections so that it reduces the opportunities for coronavirus to mutate further as it can lead to a decrease in the efficacy of existing COVID-19 vaccines.

These results confirm we must do everything possible to reduce the circulation of the virus, prevent infections & reduce the opportunities for the SARS-CoV-2 to evolve resulting in mutations that may reduce the efficacy of existing #COVID19 vaccines. â¶ï¸ https://t.co/J7NN9Dx6cqhttps://t.co/YXcx11VPlQ - World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 9, 2021

Also read: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can neutralise UK, South Africa variants

On Sunday, the South African government announced to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccination programme for AstraZenca-Oxford University vaccine as data from a study showed that the vaccine provided minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infections caused by the coronavirus mutant, also called 501Y.V2, in the country.

However, the study did not say if the vaccine helped in preventing severe cases of the disease as it involved mostly young adults, who are not considered to be at high risk for serious cases.

In a media briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the study's result a concerning news. However, he said it is important to determine if the vaccine is effective in preventing more severe illness.

"Given the limited sample size of the trial and the younger, healthier profile of the participants, it is important to determine whether or not the vaccine remains effective in preventing more severe illness," he said.

Also read: New version of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to fight South African variant expected in autumn

Also read: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot put on hold over variant data