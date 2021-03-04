COVID-19 vaccine private hospitals list: Check out private vaccination centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore health care and frontline workers during the first phase, second phase would include vaccination of people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities.
In order to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity, the government is involving a large number of private facilities. The health ministry had said that around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as CVCs. States were also given freedom to use all private hospitals empanelled under state government health insurance schemes as CVCs.
Several private hospitals in the country are now administering COVID-19 vaccines. Here is a comprehensive list of private hospitals taking part in the vaccination drive in States, major cities:
COVID-19 Vaccination in Mumbai
Maharashtra is one of the states which have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. Apart from the government facilities, several private hospitals, healthcare centres are now participating in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
List of private hospitals in Mumbai for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
- CAMA Hospital
- Jaslok Hospital
- HN Reliance Hospital
- Saiefee Hospital
- Breach Candy Hospital
- Bhatiya Hospital
- Kasturba Hospital
- TNMC & BYL Nair Ch. Hospital
- JJ Hospital
- Wockhardt Hospital
- Prince Aly Khan
- KEM Hospital
- Global Hospital
- LTMC & GH Sion Hospital
- K J Somaya Hospital
- Hinduja Hospital
- SL Raheja Hospital
- SRRC Children Hospital
- BKC Jumbo Hospital
- K B Bhabha Hospital, Bandra
- Lilavati Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital
- Seven Hills Hospital
- Cooper Hospital
- Nanavati Hospital
- Kokilaben Hospital
- Nesco
- SK Patil Hospital
- MW Desai Hospital
- BDBA Hospital
- Dahisar Hospital
- Bhagvati Hospital
- Kurla Bhaba Hospital
- Centennary Govandi Hospital
- Barc Hospital
- MAA Hospital
- Rajawadi Hospital
- Hindu Mahasabha Hospital
- LH Hiranandani Hospital
- Veer Savarkar Hospital
- Mulund Jumbo
- Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli
- KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre
- PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC
- Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust
- Masina Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital
- S L Raheja Hospital
- Guru Nanak Hospital
- Bombay Hospital
- Fortis, Mulund
- Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital
- Holy Spirit Hospital
- Surana Sethia Hospital
- Tata Hospital
COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru
Twenty private centres in Bengaluru are participating in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. According to the state health department, all rural centres in Karnataka will allow both online and walk-in vaccination registration.
List of private hospitals in Bengaluru for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
- Vikram Hospital,
- Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road
- Raghavendra People Tree Hospital
- Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences
- Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
- Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram
- Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur
- Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
- Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
- Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
- Sparsh Hospital
- Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital
- BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences
- Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
- Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal
- Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar
- Dayanand Sagar Hospital
- Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige
- Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital
- MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.
COVID-19 vaccination in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala has proposed 185 private COVID-19 vaccination centres (PMJAY Empaneled). These private centres are spread across the various districts of the state. People above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities would be administered the vaccine at these private centres at a ceiling price of Rs 250.
List of private hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
- Attukal Devi Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd
- India Hospital
- Saraswathy Hospital
The full list of proposed private centres for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kerala can be accessed at the official government site.
COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi
People in Delhi can get the vaccine at 192 hospitals in the National Capital. Out of these 126 are private centres while 56 are government facilities. The vaccination drive will be taking place six days a week. People can get themselves vaccinated free of cost in government hospitals while they will have to pay for it in private facilities.
List of private hospitals in Delhi for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
- Delhi Heart and lung hospital
- Jeevan Mala Hospital
- Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road
- St. Stephens Hospital
- Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
- Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute
- Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini
- Sunrise Hospital, Rohini
- Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital
- National Heart Institute
The full list of private hospitals can be accessed at the Delhi health ministry site.
List of private hospitals in Chandigarh for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
- Santokh Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A
- Chaitanya Hospital, Site No. 1 and 2, Sector, 44-C
- Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, SCO 18-19, Sector 34-A
- Landmark Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A
- Dharam Hospital, House Number 2040, Sector 15-C
Also read: COVID-19 vaccination: Covaxin's efficacy data likely to bolster public acceptance