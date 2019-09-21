Delhi weather update: Light rain brings respite as temperature dips in national capital

Delhi weather update: Light rain and thunderstorm was witnessed in many parts of Delhi on Saturday evening bringing down the temperature. Private weather monitoring company Skymet had forecasted that light rain and thundershower with breezy winds would occur at some parts of the national capital region.

Private weather monitoring company Skymet issued alert for Delhi NCR, with light to moderate rain and thundershower with gusty winds over Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, South, South East, South West, West Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar and Noida.

A thick cloud cover enveloped the national capital which provided a much-needed relief to the city residents. Gurugram witnessed heavy shower which created difficult conditions for commuters due to water-logging.

In September so far, the national capital has recorded 50.4 mm rain against the 30-year average of 94.9 mm, registering a deficiency of 47 per cent. Delhi has been reeling under a long spell of high temperature and humidity.

Overall, the city has recorded 380.4 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 618.7 mm rain from June 1, when the monsoon season starts, till September 18 - a shortfall of 39 per cent - according to IMD data.