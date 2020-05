Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Pitampura in Delhi on Friday. The earthquake hit the area around 11.28 AM IST. The depth of the earthquake has been measured at 8 KM.

Check out the earthquake details as per the National Center for Seismology data

M: 2.2- 13km NW of New Delhi, India

Origin Time: 2020-05-15 11:28:52 (IST)

Lat, Long: 28.7, 77.1

Magnitude: 2.2

Depth: 8km

Event Type: Reviewed

More details are awaited