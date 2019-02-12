Eicher Motors CEO Siddhartha Lal named EY Entrepreneur of the year 2018

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Motors, was named the EY Entrepreneur of the year 2018, India at the annual awards ceremony this evening.

45 year-old, Siddhartha Lal has led an impressive transformation at Eicher Motors since he took over the reins in 2006, helping the company resurrect the Royal Enfield motorcycle brand in India and establishing it as a global brand icon.

Lal will now represent India to compete for the coveted EY World Entrepreneur of the year (WEOY) award at the annual WEOY event in Monte Carlo from 6-8 June, 2019.

EOY is a global business award program which is celebrated across 60 countries.

Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for putting the Indian information technology industry on the global map and for his laudable contributions to society as a philanthropist.

Meanwhile, awards were also announced for nine other category winners who represent both mature industries and unicorns, and are riding the wave of change and transforming India's business landscape.

A distinguished eight-member independent jury panel led by Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank selected the winners.

Kishore Biyani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Future Group, was conferred the Business Transformation category award for his visionary leadership and bold business journey of transforming the Indian retail industry.

Byju Raveendran of Think & Learn (BYJU'S) was conferred the start-up category award, while Ritesh Agarwal of Oravel Stays (OYO Hotels and Homes) was named the winner in the services category.

Bhaskar Bhat of Titan Company was named as the Entrepreneurial CEO of the year for creating markets where none existed and building some of the largest and most trustworthy brands made in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Memani, Chairman, EY India, said, "In the 20-year journey of the Entrepreneur of the year program in India, we have seen Indian entrepreneurs make an invaluable contribution to propelling our country forward. The winners of this year are no different. They come from both traditional and new-age businesses, but what is common to them is how they have transformed companies or their industries or even created new markets where none existed. Technology, boldness, innovation and global impact are at the core of their enterprise."

The winners, comprising unicorns and market disruptors have a revenue of Rs 1,28,000 crore (nearly USD 19 billion) and employ over 2,50,000 people worldwide, says Farokh Balsara, Partner and EOY India Program Leader.

"By sparking innovation and accelerating growth, entrepreneurs are truly emerging as the builders of a better India. They have taken challenges, and turned them into opportunities. Each of our winners are combining the power of ideas with disruptive technologies to build unique solutions, innovations and create several new possibilities that redefine how we live and work," Balsara said.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar