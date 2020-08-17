Elon Musk 'begs' fans to 'trash' him on Wikipedia; page gets locked

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Wikipedia page has been blocked after the multi-billionaire encouraged his fans to "trash" him on the website. Musk on Sunday tweeted, "History is written by the victors...except on Wikipedia".

In a follow-up tweet, he requested his followers "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you".



History is written by the victors â¦ except on Wikipedia haha â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Please trash me on Wikipedia, Iâm begging you â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Thereafter, innumerable followers responded to the SpaceX CEO and shared their edits.

A user wrote, "Elon Musk, an Alien from the future has come back in time to possess the human body we recognize as Elon. Knowing humans will destroy themselves, he's set it upon himself to build rockets and establish an off world colony to help preserve the human race".

@elonmusk, an Alien from the future has come back in time to possess the human body we recognize as Elon. Knowing humans will destroy themselves, he's set it upon himself to build rockets and establish an off world colony to help preserve the human race. â å°¹å¤©ç¾ - A.K.A. RandyVegetables (@RandyVegetables) August 16, 2020

Another wrote, "I'm gonna put: Elon Musk is so desperate to get to planet Mars, be organized a coup to topple Bolivian populist dictator Evo Morales in order to get his hands on 50% of the world's reserves of Lithium.

Anything else to add?"

I'm gonna put: Elon Musk is so desperate to get to planet Mars, be organized a coup to topple Bolivian populist dictator Evo Morales in order to get his hands on 50% of the world's reserves of Lithium.

Anything else to add? â RenÃ© FernÃ¡ndez (@idearium) August 16, 2020

"All major wars, diseases and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr Musk or one of his companies," one user tweeted to seek Musk's approval.

Musk also approved of a suggestion to edit his page to describe him as a "business magnet" instead of a "business magnate".

Musk's bizarre request on Twitter has gone viral with over 201.3K likes, 12.8K retweets and 5.8K comments.

Due to the overwhelming traffic on Musk's Wikipedia page, it was quickly locked by the company so that no one can edit it anymore.