Exit Poll Results: Watch live streaming, full coverage on Aaj Tak and India Today, telecast channels

Will West Bengal remain a bastion of Mamata Banerjee or will the BJP make it? Can Kamal Haasan create a third front in Tamil Nadu? Can BJP retain its stronghold in Assam?

Viewers and political news enthusiasts will get an inkling of the mood of the voters in these states before every vote is counted on May 2.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING OF EXIT POLL RESULTS

In order to get a point-by-point explanation and detailed analysis of the voters' psyche in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, you need to tune into India Today TV at 6 pm to view the India Today-Axis My India exit poll live. You can also visit the India Today YouTube channel for the same.

Viewers can also tune in to the Aaj Tak TV channel and YouTube channel to get updates regarding the exit poll in Hindi. You can also tune into BusinessToday.In for the latest updates on the exit polls.

ELECTIONS IN WEST BENGAL, TAMIL NADU, KERALA, ASSAM AND PUDUCHERRY

Total 18.68 crore voters cast their votes across 2.7 lakh polling stations located in 824 assembly constituencies over the past two months.

NUMBER OF CONSTITUENCIES

West Bengal-294

Tamil Nadu-234

Kerala-140

Assam-126

Puducherry-30

While states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry voted in single-phase, Assam voted in three phases and West Bengal voted in eight phases.

WEST BENGAL, ASSAM, TAMIL NADU, PUDUCHERRY, KERALA EXIT POLL

The BJP has managed to emerge as a strong force in these elections. By inducting ex-TMC leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Banerjee, the saffron party has so far managed to give a tough fight to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which had fired first with Khela Hobe and Bohiragato.

The BJP is hopeful of conquering Bengal, retaining its stronghold in Assam, and making inroads in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. The only hope for the Left and the Congress seems to be Assam owing to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sentiment in the state.

