Father's Day 2020: Facts, 5 reasons to celebrate, when is Father's day in India

Father's Day 2020: Father's day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the contribution of fathers and father figures in the lives of their children. Father's day is celebrated in many parts of the world at different times of the year, mostly in March, May, and June. However, Father's Day is usually celebrated in India on the third Sunday in June, meaning that Father's Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21.

Father's Day Facts

Traditionally Father's Day has been celebrated since the early 20th century.

In many European countries, Father's Day is observed on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day.

The history of Father's day goes back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a sermon to honour 362 men who were killed the previous year in a coal mining explosion. This was the first time an event exclusively organised to honour fathers.

A woman named Sonora Smart Dodd started her quest to establish Father's day as a national holiday.

Dodd's home state of Washington celebrated its first official Father's Day on June 19, 1910.

the celebration of Father's day spread from state to state, and after a long fight, it was finally declared a national holiday in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.

Reasons to celebrate Father's Day 2020

Father's Day is a celebration of the importance of fathers in the world. Here are 5 reasons why fathers need to be celebrated:

Fathers serve as role models to their children. In most countries around the world fathers generally serve as the guardian and the advocate of the family. Fathers give good advice and provide a comforting shoulder to lean on in times of trouble. Children in the early stages of their lives depend on their fathers for emotional support. In many families, fathers are bread earners. They are the financial backbone of the family. Father's are the do-it-yourself experts in many households. Tasks such as changing bulbs or fixing the fence are carried out effortlessly bt fathers. They pass on this knowledge to their children. For many people fathers are the most inspirational figures in their lives, Many strive to be like their fathers. Father's encourage children to strive to be better.

Also Read: Father's Day 2020: Date, importance, significance of this day; when, why to celebrate

Also Read: Galwan valley standoff: Well-prepared, suitably deployed to respond, says Air Force chief

Also Read: Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan: PM Modi launches scheme to boost livelihood in villages