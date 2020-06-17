Father's Day 2020: Date, importance, significance of this day; when, why to celebrate

Father's day is all set to be celebrated on June 21, Sunday. Father's day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the contribution of fathers and father figures in the lives of their children. Father's Day is usually celebrated in India on the third Sunday in June. However, Father's day is celebrated in many parts of the world at different times of the year, mostly in March, May, and June.

Traditionally Father's Day has been celebrated since the early 20th century. In America, it was first celebrated in 1908 on the third Sunday of June. In many European countries, Father's Day is observed on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day.

HISTORY OF FATHER'S DAY:

The history of Father's day goes back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a sermon to honor 362 men who were killed the previous year in a coal mining explosion. This was the country's first-ever event to strictly honor fathers. in the same year, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd started her quest to establish Father's day as a national holiday. Dodd was one of six raised by her single father and thought fathers should be honored the same way as mothers. After a year of petitioning her local community and government, Dodd's home state of Washington celebrated its first official Father's Day on June 19, 1910. Later, the celebration of Father's day spread from state to state, and after a long fight, it was finally declared a national holiday in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.

FATHER'S DAY QUOTES

Here are some wallpapers and quotes to send wishes to your father: