GATE Answer Key released: Here's how to download the response sheet

The answer key for GATE 2020 exam has been released on the official website of GATE. The Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering entrance test was conducted for over 25 subjects and it was spread over February 1, 2, 8 and 9. GATE 2020 results will be declared on March 16.

Here's how to access and download the GATE 2020 Response sheet

Step 1: Visit the GATE official site

Step 2: Click on 'Candidates' responses are available' link

Step 3: Enter your enrolment ID or email address, password and answer the security question

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your response sheet will appear

All the candidates who qualify the GATE 2020 exam will get a chance to appear for interviews with PSUs.

According to IIT Delhi, around 860,000 candidates appeared for the GATE 2020 exam. Highest number of applications received were reportedly for mechanical engineering at 171,432. GATE 2020 exam centres were located across different cities in India and 6 cities out of India. The exam was a computer based test (CBT). The GATE 2020 scores will be valid for 3 years from the date of result announcement.

