IIM-Calcutta final placements: Average salary highest-ever at Rs 28 lakh; BCG, McKinsey among top recruiters

IIM-Calcutta witnessed another round of successful recruitments with average salary touching a new high. The average salary offered to students of the MBA class of 2020 stood at Rs 28 lakh per annum with a median salary of Rs 25.5 lakh per annum. When it comes to the top 10 per cent of the class, the average salary package was recorded at an all-time high of Rs 54.5 lakh. The institute said that the average salary for the top quartile of the class stood at Rs 41.8 lakh per annum.

Companies such as McKinsey & Co, Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Flipkart, American Express were some of the many recruiters that took their pick.

The institute said that 439 students received 492 offers from 136 firms that participated in the placement process.

The consulting sector saw the highest number of offers. Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture were the top recruiters in the sector that extended 31 per cent of all the recruitment offers.

General management and sales and marketing roles amounted to 30 per cent of the total offers. TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Vedanta, TrueNorth, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, ITC, Mondelez, and FIITJEE were some of the top recruiters in this sector.

Product management, IT/analytics and operations domain saw 22 per cent of the total offers. Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Amazon, Flipkart, Udaan, EXL Service, American Express, HCL, UnitedHealth Group (Optum) and Mastercard were some of the top recruiters in these segments.

Marquee finance and private equity-venture capital (PE-VC) firms offered 17 per cent of the total roles. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Arga Investment Management, Gaja Capital, JP Morgan Chase are some of the firms that extended several offers.

The institute also offered 'Dream' and 'Wait and Hold' options to its students so that they can realise their full potential.

Professor Anju Seth, Director IIM-Calcutta said, "I congratulate our graduating students on receiving such coveted employment offers. These demonstrate the high value of the education imparted at IIM Calcutta and our students' remarkable skills and capabilities."

Also read: FT Global MBA ranking 2020: IIM Calcutta ranks 42nd globally

Also read: IIM Lucknow witnesses 100% placements; Rs 58.47 lakh for top international offer