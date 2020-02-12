JKBOSE 2019 Class 11th exam results declared; here's how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the JKBOSE 11th result on Wednesday. The students can access it on official JKBOSE website.

Here's how to download JKBOSE Class 11 result

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website

Step 2: Click on the link stating 'Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11) Annual 2019 (Regular) Kashmir

Step 3: On the new page, login using your roll number

Step 4: Your JKBOSE result will display

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

About JKBOSE

JKBOSE was formed through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act,1975. JKBOSE conducts public exams for secondary and higher secondary classes. It also prepares and makes exam results public. Apart from this, it also prescribes teaching techniques, prepares syllabus, curriculum and textbooks as per National Policy on Education. It also prints and supplies books to the School Education Department and grants diplomas and certificates.

