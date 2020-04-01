Get yourself certified by WHO on coronavirus; here's how

The World Health Organisation (WHO) that is on the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is offering certification courses on COVID-19. The course is self-paced, meaning that you can take it according to your convenience. It is also free and can be accessed on the WHO website.

The online course is called 'COVID-19: Operational Planning Guidelines and COVID-19 Partners Platform to support country preparedness and response'. This course aims to scale up the country's preparedness and response to coronavirus. There are three modules in this part, along with video and downloadable presentations. This is the general course meant for UN country teams (UNCTs) and other relevant stakeholders, including partners, donors and civil society.

The course aims to support national readiness and preparedness for COVID-19 and increase its capacity to respond to coronavirus. Increasing international coordination for response and preparedness and streamlining the process of coordinating resources and assessing country preparedness levels are also part of the goals.

Module 1 and 2 can be covered in one hour, while another hour will be required for Module 3.

If you score 80 per cent or higher cumulatively for Module 1 and 2, then you will receive a Record of Achievement. Module 3 is free of certification.

There are courses for professionals as well, which are as following:

Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

This course looks into how facilities can be prepared to combat coronavirus, how to identify a case and how to control it. It is aimed for healthcare professionals.

Introduction to emerging respiratory viruses, including novel coronavirus

This course provides a general introduction to COVID-19 and other emerging respiratory viruses. This is aimed for public health professionals.

Clinical Care Severe Acute Respiratory Infection

Meant for clinicians who work at ICUs, this course looks into clinical management of patients with severe acute respiratory infection.

Health and safety briefing for respiratory diseases - ePROTECT

This course looks into Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) and basic hygiene measures to protect against infection.

